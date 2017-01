Kevin Mandia, chief executive of cyber security firm FireEye, joins the FT’s Hannah Kuchler to discuss how Russian hackers changed the rules of engagement of cyber espionage. Mr Mandia and his company, Mandiant, came to prominence in 2013 when it released a report implicating China in cyber spying. The company was later sold to FireEye for $1bn.

This interview was recorded in early December 2016.