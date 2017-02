Ecuador’s presidential poll is another big test for Latin America’s battered left. At stake is the legacy of Rafael Correa, a populist leader who has been in power for a decade. His protégé Lenín Boltaire Moreno has almost enough votes to avoid a run-off. But the full picture will not emerge for several days. Jonathan Wheatley discusses what happens next with Andres Schipani, the FT’s Andes correspondent.