Raqqa in Syria looks set to be the next battleground as the US-led coalition seeks to crush Isis in the Middle East. The group is fighting to cling on in the Iraqi city of Mosul. Now Raqqa, its stronghold in Syria, is now almost entirely encircled by US-backed Kurdish forces. Fiona Symon asks Erika Solomon, the FT’s Middle East correspondent, if this will be the group’s last stand.