France prepares to vote in highly uncertain presidential race

As France prepares for Sunday’s first round of voting in its presidential election, any two of the four leading candidates could still reach the run-off, and an apparent attack in Paris on Thursday has brought terrorism back to the top of the agenda in a campaign already shaped by questions of security and identity. Harriet Agnew talks to the FT’s Anne-Sylvaine Chassany and Michael Stothard about a remarkable campaign that has upended French politics and will have wide ramifications for France and beyond.



