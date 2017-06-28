Italian bank bail-outs, warning from China’s banking regulator and capital demands from the UK central bank

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss the Italian bank bail-outs, the warning from China’s banking regulator and the latest capital demands from the UK central bank. Italy appears to have dodged new rules to protect taxpayers from bank bailouts. We talk to James Chappell, analyst at Berenberg, about the ramifications.

China’s regulator has signalled concerns about Chinese banks’ exposures to the country’s big acquisitive conglomerates? We talk to China correspondent Gabriel Wildau about how worried should be.

And finally, how will UK banks respond to the Bank of England’s new demands for ‘counter-cyclical capital buffers’. Banking editor Martin Arnold offers his view.

