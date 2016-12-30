The new year began with a terrorist attack on a nightclub in Istanbul which left 39 dead – the latest blow to hit a country still reeling from the aftermath of a failed coup last year and the political purges that followed. Gideon Rachman discusses Turkey’s prospects with Daniel Dombey and Mehul Srivastava
Madhumita Murgia, the FT’s European technology correspondent, talks to Dame Stephanie Shirley, a pioneer of the computer software industry and one the first female tech entrepreneurs, about how she fell in love with computers.
Rohingya Muslim refugees have been leaving Burma for decades but in the last few months, the numbers have swelled amid allegations of a campaign of brutal violence by the Burmese military. The FT’s Kiran Stacey talks to refugees in Cox’s Bazar on the Bangladesh-Burma border.
Do you have a good idea for a business book? Following this year’s Bracken Bower Prize to find the best proposal from a young author, publishing industry experts and the prize finalists join FT management columnist Andrew Hill for a masterclass on how to get published
‘It is over before either of us has really understood what is happening.’ David Szalay, whose novel ‘All That Man Is’ was shortlisted for the 2016 Man Booker Prize, reads his short story, specially written for the FT.
You can listen to the FT's Podcasts directly on this page, listen on Stitcher, or subscribe to our Podcasts on iTunes. To listen to earlier episodes, select the show title from below or view a month from the Podcast Archive.