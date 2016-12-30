Turkey battles political turmoil and terrorists

| Posted in World Weekly with Gideon Rachman |

The new year began with a terrorist attack on a nightclub in Istanbul which left 39 dead – the latest blow to hit a country still reeling from the aftermath of a failed coup last year and the political purges that followed. Gideon Rachman discusses Turkey’s prospects with Daniel Dombey and Mehul Srivastava

Blazing a trail for women in tech

| Posted in FT Tech Tonic |

Madhumita Murgia, the FT’s European technology correspondent, talks to Dame Stephanie Shirley, a pioneer of the computer software industry and one the first female tech entrepreneurs, about how she fell in love with computers.

 

Persecution of Burma’s Rohingya Mulsims esclalates

| Posted in FT News |

Rohingya Muslim refugees have been leaving Burma for decades but in the last few months, the numbers have swelled amid allegations of a campaign of brutal violence by the Burmese military. The FT’s Kiran Stacey talks to refugees in Cox’s Bazar on the Bangladesh-Burma border.

Business Book Challenge – a masterclass

| Posted in FT Management |

Do you have a good idea for a business book? Following this year’s Bracken Bower Prize to find the best proposal from a young author, publishing industry experts and the prize finalists join FT management columnist Andrew Hill for a masterclass on how to get published

 

The Life of a Song: Stairway to Heaven

| Posted in FT Arts |

David Honigmann follows Led Zeppelin’s ‘Stairway’ from its origins in a Welsh cottage to Wayne’s World’, the White House and bedrooms everywhere

Leaders under pressure: Denis Kozlowski 4/4

| Posted in FT News |

Denis Koslowski former head of Tyco, tells Andrew Hill, FT management editor, how he reinvented himself in the wake of public disgrace and imprisonment.

Leaders under pressure: Marcela Sapone

| Posted in FT News |

Marcela Sapone, chief exec and co-founder of Hello Alfred, tells Andrew Hill, FT management editor, how she coped with the pressure of maintaining momentum after a successful launch.

‘Pig-killing day’ by David Szalay

| Posted in FT Everything Else |

‘It is over before either of us has really understood what is happening.’ David Szalay, whose novel ‘All That Man Is’ was shortlisted for the 2016 Man Booker Prize, reads his short story, specially written for the FT.

 

Leaders under pressure: Stephen Hester 2/4

| Posted in FT News |

Former chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland Stephen Hester tells Andrew Hill, FT management editor, how he found himself in the eye of the storm during the financial crisis.

Re-empowering the consumer

| Posted in FT Tech Tonic |

Nigel Shadbolt, co-founder of the Open Data Institute, talks to John Thornhill about the imbalance between the personal and private control of data and the need to re-empower the consumer.

 

